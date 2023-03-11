OTT releases this week: Rana Naidu, Varisu Hindi, The Glory 2, Happy Family & others (Pixabay)
Weekends are meant for relaxation and enjoyment. So, what are you up to? (Pixabay)
Sitting in the comfort of your house and watching a film is one of the most loved things to do during ofdfs.
Wondering what are the latest OTT releases you can watch this weekend? (Pixabay)
There are several films and web series you can enjoy watching on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, and more. (Pixabay)
From Rana Naidu, Varisu Hindi, to Happy Family-Check the list of this week's must watch shows and films here.
)
Rana Naidu: The film is available on Netflix in Hindi and Telugu language.
Varisu Hindi: If you are a Prime Video subscriber you can tune in watch this family entertainer starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in Hindi now. (Twitter)
The Glory 2: It can be watched in Korean language on Netflix today. (Twitter)
Happy Family: Conditions Apply- Prime Video subscribers can enjoy the 10 episode series in Hindi. (Twitter)
Run Baby Run: This Tamil thriller is available on Disney Plus Hotstar in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu. (Saregama Tamil YouTube)