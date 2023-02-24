OTT releases this week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, more; Know where to watch ONLINE (Unsplash)
These are the best movies to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon,more. Check the full list, it includes Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Thankam among others. (Unsplash)
Varisu is a Tamil-language drama film which revolves around the son of a businessman who is disowned from the family and now, he must build his own empire. (Prime Videos Twitter)
The film was released on Amazon Prime Videos yesterday, February 23 and can be streamed now. (Prime Videos Twitter)
Thankam is a Malayalam-language crime-drama which revolves around two gold agents who find themselves in the middle of a murder case. (Prime Videos Twitter)
The film made its digital debut on Amazon Prime Videos on February 20 and you can watch it right now. (Prime Videos Twitter)
Veera Simha Reddy is a Telugu-language action-drama which revolves around romance, politics and the journey of a man aiming to find his way of life. (Disney+ Hotstar Twitter)
The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar on February 23. You can watch it anytime. (Disney+ Hotstar)
Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual drama film which hreads on insomnia, spiritualism, and fantasy. (Netflix Twitter)
The film made its digital debut on Netflix on February 23 and can be streamed from the comfort of your home. (Netflix Twitter)
Kranti is a Kannada-language action drama film which revolves around a guy who tries to stop businessmen who are trying to privatize schools for their own profit. (Prime Videos Twitter)
Click here
The film made its debut on Amazon Prime Videos on February 23 and is currently streaming online. (Prime Videos Twitter)