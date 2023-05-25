Our Sun like you have never seen it before! Sunspots to solar storms, check out 8 photos by DKI Solar Telescope
Photo Credit: nso.edu
And now, the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope has released a set of 8 photos that provides a peek deep into the workings of the Sun.
These images feature a variety of sunspots and quiet regions of the Sun obtained by the Visible-Broadband Imager (VBI).
The Inouye Solar Telescope’s unique ability to capture data in unprecedented detail will help solar scientists better understand the Sun’s magnetic field and drivers behind solar storms.
The sunspots pictured are dark and cool regions on the Sun’s “surface”, known as the photosphere, where strong magnetic fields persist.
Sunspots vary in size, but many are often the size of Earth, if not larger.
Complex sunspots or groups of sunspots can be the source of explosive events like solar flares and coronal mass ejections that generate solar storms.
These energetic and eruptive phenomena influence the outermost atmospheric layer of the Sun, the heliosphere, with the potential to impact Earth and our critical infrastructure.