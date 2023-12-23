Over the Moon! ISRO wins this huge lunar award over historic Chandrayaan-3 mission success
Photo Credit: ISRO
In a recent turn of events, ISRO has received the Leif Erikson Lunar Prize for Chandrayaan-3 mission's historic achievements.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Lunar award recognizes ISRO's indomitable spirit in advancing lunar exploration through the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
In a historic achievement, Chandrayaan-3 moon lander became the first to soft-land on the Lunar South Pole.
Photo Credit: ISRO
According to a post on the X platform(Formerly Twitter) by India in Iceland (Official Twitter handle of Indian embassy in Iceland), the prize was accepted by the Indian Ambassador to Iceland, Ambassador B Shyam, on behalf of ISRO.
Photo Credit: JAXA
The post says, “Leif Erikson Lunar Prize has been awarded by Husavik Museum for @ISRO's indomitable spirit in advancing lunar exploration & contributing to understanding celestial mysteries #Chandrayaan3”
Photo Credit: JAXA
The post says, “Leif Erikson Lunar Prize has been awarded by Husavik Museum for @ISRO's indomitable spirit in advancing lunar exploration & contributing to understanding celestial mysteries #Chandrayaan3”
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO Chairman S Somanath sent an acceptance message acknowledging the honor.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Leif Erikson Lunar Prize is also known as the Exploration Award, awarded annually by the Exploration Museum in Iceland.
Photo Credit: JAXA
Chandrayaan-3's successful soft landing makes India the first country to land near the Moon's south pole.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Chandrayaan-3 mission included the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, conducting groundbreaking experiments on the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Click here
Notably, the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed on August 23 and ISRO scientists successfully obtained a set of scientific results that can be extremely helpful for scientists in studying the lunar surface.