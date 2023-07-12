Overcome your productivity struggle! 5 AI-Based Chrome Extensions to boost work, earn more

Hindustan Times
Published Jul 12, 2023
Published Jul 12, 2023
AI is taking over many jobs and tasks. While businesses are building different productivity apps, AI is single-handedly helping individuals to enhance their productivity and take it to the next level, leading to higher pay.

Aside from making work easier, AI tools can assist you in improving your skills as well. Tap to know more about AI Chrome extensions.

WebChatGPT

This extension helps get web results to solve queries along with scraping the entire search result pages for better information gathering. It also extracts webpage text from any URL.

Wiseone

It's a Chrome add-on powered by AI, which empowers you to browse and consume web content with ease. It will boost your reading experience and make you that much better at your job.

Perplexity AI

It is a new chat tool with AI capabilities and is like a search engine. It will answer your queries and will find you the right result from the web. It also creates domain-specific responses.

NoteGPT

This AI extension summarizes the YouTube videos and their contents. Additionally, it allows you to screen record or take screenshot.

Jasper AI

It generates high-quality content, be it writing emails, articles, or writing blogs for you, and it can do anything on these lines that you ask it to including Emails, Ads, Listings, Blog etc.

