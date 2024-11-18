Pakistani Imsha Rehman Viral Video: Private clip of Mathira also...
TikToker Imsha Rehman viral video is among the most searched trends on Google Search.
Pakistani influencer Imsha Rehman has a strong following in India too.
She has has deactivated her social media accounts after her obscene video went viral.
After Rehman, private video of Pakistani TV host Mathira has also gone viral.
Mathira has denied the authenticity of the video.
She posted on social media, saying, “People are misusing my name and photos, adding fake stuff in. Please have shame!"
Rehman and Mathira's situation mirrors that of fellow TikTok star Minahil Malik.
These influencers have been accused of staging these incidents to capitalise on the attention.
Rehman addressed the situation by deactivating her TikTok and Instagram accounts.
This move appears to be a bid to temporarily distance herself from the drama.
A screenshot of her TikTok profile has been circulating on social media.
Critics argue that such controversies are part of a larger trend.