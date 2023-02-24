Pay just 43949 for iPhone 13 on Amazon today; know how to drop price (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone 13 has received a huge price drop on Amazon.
Amazon has announced a whopping discount and exchange offer on Apple iPhone 13, originally priced at Rs. 79900.
The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 can be availed for as low as Rs. 43949 on Amazon today.
The iPhone is available at a discount of 22 percent on Amazon for Rs. 61999.
You can get the price of the iPhone 13 reduced further if you avail the exchange offer.
On exchange, your older smartphone can fetch you further price reduction of up to Rs. 18050 on the iPhone.
(Amazon)
Notably, the reduction in price on exchange will depend on the model of the phone you will be exchanging along with its working condition.
With the help of the discount and exchange offer, the price of the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 can come down to Rs. 43949.
Amazon is also offering bank offers on the iPhone 13.
iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display, A15 Bionic Chip, a dual rear camera setup, and more.