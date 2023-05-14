Paytm UPI Lite now available for iPhone users; Pay without UPI PIN this way
Photo Credit: Pexels
Apple iPhone users can now make payments without entering PIN with the help of Paytm UPI Lite. Here is how.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Paytm Payments Bank has rolled out Paytm UPI Lite support for iPhone users.
Photo Credit: Pexels
With the help of the UPI Lite feature, iPhone users will now be able to make secure and fast transactions without entering a UPI PIN.
Photo Credit: Pexels
What is UPI Lite: UPI Lite is a digital account designed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to facilitate faster and easier transactions for low-value transfers.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
UPI Lite is a distinguished feature that will make regular transactions like payments for low-value shopping such as groceries or low-priced single items smooth and fast.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Paytm's UPI Lite enables users to carry out transactions up to Rs. 200, with a maximum cumulative limit of Rs. 4000.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The UPI Lite app has a maximum balance limit of Rs. 2000 at any given time. A maximum of Rs. 2000 can be added to the UPI Lite account twice daily. This allows for a cumulative transaction limit of Rs. 4000 in a day.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Use Paytm UPI Lite on iPhone: Here is how
Photo Credit: Pexels
Download Paytm on your iPhone via Apple App Store.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Once downloaded, open the Paytm app and click on the UPI Lite icon available on the home screen.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Now you will have to provide your bank account details and confirm it.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Then add money to your UPI Lite wallet.
Photo Credit: Pexels
While making payment, you will have to select the UPI Lite option.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
Then enter the receiver's UPI ID or scan the QR code and enter the amount you have to pay. Click on Pay.