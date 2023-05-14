Paytm UPI Lite now available for iPhone users; Pay without UPI PIN this way

Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published May 14, 2023
Apple iPhone users can now make payments without entering PIN with the help of Paytm UPI Lite. Here is how.  

Paytm Payments Bank has rolled out  Paytm UPI Lite support for iPhone users.

With the help of the UPI Lite feature, iPhone users will now be able to make secure and fast transactions without entering a UPI PIN.

What is UPI Lite: UPI Lite is a digital account designed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to facilitate faster and easier transactions for low-value transfers.

UPI Lite is a distinguished feature that will make regular transactions like payments for low-value shopping such as groceries or low-priced single items smooth and fast.

Paytm's UPI Lite enables users to carry out transactions up to Rs. 200, with a maximum cumulative limit of Rs. 4000.

The UPI Lite app has a maximum balance limit of Rs. 2000 at any given time. A maximum of Rs. 2000 can be added to the UPI Lite account twice daily. This allows for a cumulative transaction limit of Rs. 4000 in a day.

Use Paytm UPI Lite on iPhone: Here is how

Download Paytm on your iPhone via Apple App Store.

Once downloaded, open the Paytm app and click on the UPI Lite icon available on the home screen.

Now you will have to provide your bank account details and confirm it.

Then add money to your UPI Lite wallet.

While making payment, you will have to select the UPI Lite option.

Then enter the receiver's UPI ID or scan the QR code and enter the amount you have to pay. Click on Pay.

