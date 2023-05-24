Pebble Cosmos Vault smartwatch with 1.43" AMOLED display launched; packs AI Voice Assistant
Photo Credit: Pebble
Pebble Cosmos Vault smartwatch was launched today. It is the first one of its Luxe Series. The all metal smartwatch sports a massive circular 1.43”dial with AMOLED Display.
Photo Credit: Pebble
Pebble Cosmos Vault smartwatch is exclusively available at an introductory price of span class='webrupee'₹/span2999 (for today) on pebblecart.com, Flipkart and Myntra. The price changes from tomorrow (25th May 2023) to Rs. 3,699.
Photo Credit: Pebble
Pebble Cosmos Vault smartwatch is built for those who need features like Pedometer, calorie counter, distance meter, Heart rate, SPO2 and Sleep monitoring.
Photo Credit: Pebble
Cosmos Vault smartwatch has Full Touchscreen, with 5.2 Bluetooth version that enables smooth connectivity even on the move.
Photo Credit: Pebble
The Always on Display is a part of the latest tech feature, along with Raise Hand Awake.
Photo Credit: Pebble
The Digital crown enables you to manoeuvre through the many features on the watch like music and camera control.
Photo Credit: Pebble
Pebble Cosmos Vault smartwatch has Bluetooth Calling, Dial back, Answer phone call, Call reminder, SMS reminder and smart notifications for social media.
Photo Credit: Pebble
With the help of AI Voice Assistant on the Pebble Cosmos Vault smartwatch, you can also Play music, access Weather display, and also use the Find My Phone feature.
Photo Credit: Pebble
The sedentary reminder and Alarm clock are also some of its utility-based features. The smartwatch offers 466x466 pixels high resolution and 600 NITS Brightness for uninterrupted amoled display even in daylight.
Photo Credit: Pebble
Pebble Cosmos Vault smartwatch is IP 67 rated where it can withstand dust, sand and sweat and can also work under water upto 1 metre for 30 minutes.
Photo Credit: Pebble
Click here
Pebble Cosmos Vault smartwatch packs a strong 240 mAh battery, it can work for up to 5-7 days with just 2 hours of charging time. Pebble Cosmos Vault is available in, Rose Gold, Obsidian Black and Classic Silver colour variants.