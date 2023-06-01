Phenomenal discount! iPhone 11 price has fallen to a new low no
Photo Credit: Pexels
Buy here
If you're considering upgrading your current Android smartphone and experiment with an Apple iPhone without spending too much, then here is a fantastic deal! The iPhone 11 is now available at an incredibly low price.
Photo Credit: Pexels
For those who are unaware, the iPhone 11 packs the A13 Bionic chipset and an impressive dual camera system.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Moreover, it comes with 5 years of software support, which means it will also receive the iOS 17 update, which will be announced on June 5.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Product Page
The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is priced at Rs. 43900 according to the Flipkart listing.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Thanks to this lucrative deal, you can purchase iPhone 11 for just Rs. 40999.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Not just that, by using exchange offers and card deals, you have the opportunity to further reduce the price of the iPhone 11.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Flipkart is presenting this fantastic exchange offer of up to Rs. 30000 if you exchange your old phone.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Do note that the exchange amount for your old smartphone depends on various factors, including the brand, model, condition, and availability of exchange option in your area.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Check More
Apart from these, you can also get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.