Phenomenal offer! Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price slashed to 42999 against 95999
If you are a fan of foldable smartphones, then this deal is for you! You can get Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at an insanely low price. (Unsplash)
Check here
Flipkart is offering an enormous discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to bring down the prices to a new low. (Samsung)
With this deal, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a massive Rs. 26000 off. (Samsung)
To sweeten the deal further, Flipkart is presenting fantastic card offers and exchange deals that make the iPhone 13 more affordable. (Samsung)
Read here
Earlier, it was priced at Rs. 95999. Thanks to this Flipkart deal, you will be able to grab it at just Rs. 69999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. (Unsplash)
What else? Flipkart is offering a whopping discount of up to Rs. 27000 as an exchange deal! (HT Tech)
So, by trading in your old smartphone and taking advantage of the substantial discount, you can purchase this foldable smartphone for just Rs. 42999. (HT Tech)
You can also avail some benefits from the Samsung Axis Bank credit card and Flipkart Axis Bank Card. (Unsplash)
However, the exchange deal will be applicable only on some selective smartphones, hence you should check the available discount before buying this smartphone. (Samsung)
What does it have to offer? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chip. (HT Tech)
Check here
Talking about its camera, it comes with a dual 12MP camera setup at the back. In front, you will get a 10MP selfie camera. (HT Tech)