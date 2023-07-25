Planning your MBA journey? Top 5 apps to jumpstart your preparation for the exam
Confused about when to start your MBA journey? Here are some tips and 5 apps to start your MBA preparations for the exam..
Planning the timeline for taking the MBA exam is essential. Doing this will ensure you get enough time to prepare for this competitive exam, practice and even collecting funds. But what’s the right time?
For starting the MBA journey, applicants must have a minimum of three years' work experience in managerial, leadership, or business capacities.
Build the right skillset for MBA such as doing degree courses in business management, business administration, finance or more.
An MBA is great, but to stand out from other job candidates, other crucial things are required and that includes knowledge and abilities across a wide span of activities and even inter-personal skills..
Now, check out the top 5 apps to help you kickstart your MBA journey.
CATability app:
CATability is an online preparation app for the MBA entrance exam and offers three levels of tests to track performance and knowledge. Candidates can also discuss questions and opinions on the app with their instructor.
PrepGuru app:
It contains over 250,000 questions that test candidates' knowledge of each topic on the CAT exam, so they can prepare accordingly.
TCY app:
This app offers topic-wise, and section-wise tests along with mock tests to help students practice. The app also supports IIFT, MAT, CAT, and other management exams.
MBA Study App:
The study app provides lecture notes and study material for every topic and subject. The main focus of the app is to keep you in touch with the reading materials as well as on mock tests.
EduRev app:
It's a CAT preparation app that provides video lectures from industry experts, notes, sample papers and mock test papers for deep learning.