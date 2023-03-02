PM Kisan 13th instalment released: Did you receive Rs. 2000? Check status online NOW (Reuters)
The 13th instalment under the PM Kisan Scheme has been released. (Reuters)
Under the scheme, Rs. 2000 each has been transferred to farmers' bank accounts on February 27, 2023.
Notably, the 11th and 12th instalments under the Scheme were given in May and October last year.
The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme launched in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families.
Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs. 6000 per year is released in three instalments of Rs. 2000 each.
Registered farmers will be able to check if they have received the money online. Here is how.
Via PM Kisan Mobile App: Download the app and click on the Beneficiary Status and provide all the details asked for.
Via PM Kisan website: Visit the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi website at pmkisan.gov.in.
Then click on the 'Beneficiary Status' tab. You can find it on the home page. Provide the required details asked for.
Click on 'Get Data' and the PM Kisan 13th instalment status will be displayed on the screen of your device.