POCO C51 goes on sale today
POCO announced the sale of the newly launched C51 on Flipkart from today.
The POCO C51 will be available in 4GB+64GB storage version for Rs. 8,499 on Flipkart.
You can buy it at an introductory offer price of ₹7,799 just for today.
The device features the all-new MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core processor, providing seamless browsing and multimedia consumption experiences.
The smartphone is powered by the latest version of Android 13 Go.
The POCO C51 has an immersive 6.52" HD+ Display, providing an efficient, smooth, and vivid content streaming experience.
It also features a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. With 7GB Turbo RAM (4GB LPDDR4X + 3GB Turbo RAM).
The newly launched device offers customers a fluid experience and the ability to quickly run and switch between various apps.
You get an 8MP Dual Rear Camera System and a 5MP front snapper to capture the memorable moments of your life.
The POCO C51 has a massive 5000mAh battery that can easily last through the day with its 10W charging support.