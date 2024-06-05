Title: Poco F6 review: 5 Things to know about this smartphone under ₹30,000
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By Aishwarya Panda Published Jun 05, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Poco F6 review: check out if the smartphone shines among its competitors. Know about its performance, battery life, and more.
The Poco F6 was launched in May 2024 in the mid-range smartphone market with some eye-catching specifications.
Poco F6 also became the first smartphone supporting the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Soc. However, does it match the real-world expectations?
Here is a 5-point Poco F6 review to help you understand the hit-and-miss of this smartphone which is available at under Rs.30000.
Design and display: The Poco F6 design is very basic and nothing unique. Whereas, the smartphone’s display provides a great HDR viewing experience. However, it was expected to support the LTPO panel just like the Realme GT 6T.
Camera: The Poco F6 dual setup camera provided average yet acceptable quality images. However, there are better camera smartphones available in the similar budget segment.