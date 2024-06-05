Title: Poco F6 review: 5 Things to know about this smartphone under 30,000

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Aishwarya Panda
Published Jun 05, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech

 Poco F6 review: check out if the smartphone shines among its competitors. Know about its performance, battery life, and more. 

Photo Credit: HT Tech

The Poco F6 was launched in May 2024 in the mid-range smartphone market with some eye-catching specifications.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

 Poco F6 also became the first smartphone supporting the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Soc. However, does it match the real-world expectations?

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Here is a 5-point Poco F6 review to help you understand the hit-and-miss of this smartphone which is available at under Rs.30000.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Design and display: The Poco F6 design is very basic and nothing unique. Whereas, the smartphone’s display provides a great HDR viewing experience. However, it was expected to support the LTPO panel just like the Realme GT 6T.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Camera: The Poco F6 dual setup camera provided average yet acceptable quality images. However, there are better camera smartphones available in the similar budget segment.

Check Product
Photo Credit: HT Tech

Performance: The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor exceeded expectations in terms of multitasking and extended gaming hours. It also supports some AI features such as Magic Erase, AON mode, and more.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Battery: The Poco F6’s 5000mAh battery lasts up to a day which is more than efficient for a smartphone within the price range. Its 120W adapter powers up the device in just 45 minutes.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Software: The smartphone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14 which has a very cluttered user interface and comes with an excessive amount of bloatware.

Check related web stories:
Poco F6 launched: 8 things about this performance-centric smartphone
Poco X6 series to launch soon! Hardik Pandya teases the new smartphone; check specs and features
Hot deal! Buy POCO M4 Pro 5G for just for Rs. 11 999 as price plunges from Rs. 16999
Super Hot deal! Grab the Poco M5 at this incredibly low price; get 45% discount
View more