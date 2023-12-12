Popular programming languages for 2024: From Python, C++, to Java, know them all
What will be in demand next year that techies should know about? Check out these top programming languages for 2024 that are expected to retain their value. Python, C++, Java, and many more, just check them out.
As the new year is around the corner, you must be thinking about developing new things to excel in the IT world. You may also be a little bothered about what will be in demand in the next year. Will your skills be required or will they become less popular?
The best way to advance your skills is by learning new programming languages. In the second case, if you are worried about what will be in demand in 2024 too, then read on.
There are multiple programming languages present in the tech industry which hold importance. However, there are few such languages which are considered to be the top priority while hiring employees.
In a highly competitive industry, you must excel in your programming skills with various languages to outshine as a perfect candidate for the position.
Check out the top programming languages which you should consider mastering in the year 2024.
Java: According to the TNW report, Java is considered to be the third most popular programming language. It is used to develop highly advanced tools in cloud computing, Internet of Things, and others.
C++: This language is widely used in the gaming industry and for system-level programming. Learning this language could secure a great-paying job in the tech industry.
Kotlin: This programming language was introduced by Google as part of Android development now, it is also used for cross-platform app development.
Python: Python has been consistent in staying the most demanding programming language for the past few years. Therefore, excelling in this language will give a greater edge in terms of learning about artificial intelligence. And if you know it, your skills will continue to be in demand.
JavaScript: This is one of the most demanding programming languages that every tech company looks for in a candidate. It is mostly used for front-end web development.