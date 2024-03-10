Power-hungry! OpenAI's ChatGPT likely using half a million KWh of electricity to answer 200 mn requests a day
The New Yorker reports that ChatGPT consumes over 17,000 times the daily electricity used by the average US household, equating to more than half a million kilowatt-hours per day to answer 200 mn requests.
As generative AI becomes more prevalent, the strain on electricity resources could escalate dramatically, potentially surpassing the energy consumption of entire countries.
If Google integrates generative AI into every search, it could drain approximately 29 billion kilowatt-hours annually, exceeding the yearly electricity consumption of nations like Kenya, Guatemala, and Croatia combined.
Each AI server can consume as much power as several UK households combined, emphasizing the significant energy demand of AI infrastructure.
The energy consumption of the booming AI industry remains elusive, with Big Tech companies reluctant to disclose their energy usage, contributing to challenges in accurately assessing AI's environmental footprint.
Data scientist Alex de Vries estimates that by 2027, the entire AI sector could consume between 85 to 134 terawatt-hours annually, comprising half a percent of global electricity consumption.
The electricity consumption of AI dwarfs that of major corporations like Samsung, Google, and Microsoft, signaling the urgent need for sustainable solutions in AI development and deployment.