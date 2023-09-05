Pragyan rover: Discoveries, latest life status, and more
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 05, 2023
As the lunar night begins, Chandrayaan 3's Pragyan rover has been put to sleep by ISRO. Check out its life status and important findings by the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 mission was successful when the Vikram lander safely landed on the Moon’s surface. ISRO also managed to get the Pragyan Rover vehicle to trundle out of the Vikram lander and onto the Moon's surface.
As there will be no sunlight on this part of the Moon till September 22, Pragyan will remain asleep and that is the latest life status of the little rover. In fact, Vikram fell asleep next to Pragyan, says ISRO.
However, ISRO is hopeful that Pragyan Rover will come back to life when the sun rises again on the moon, but there is no certainty. ISRO will attempt to wake it up thereafter, but nothing can be said for sure.
Learn more about the recent findings by Vikram and Pragyan rover on the Moon.
The Instrument for the Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) installed in the Vikar lander captures moonquakes. ISRO reported the seismic activity to be normal.
The ChaSTE payload measured the temperature of the lunar surface which was as high as 60-70 degrees Celsius and dipped by -10 degrees Celsius underneath 8 CM soil.
ISRO shared on its X handle that Pragyan rover has found the presence of Sulphur and other minerals on the lunar surface.
The discovery of these elements indicates volcanic activity. Therefore, scientists may unfold more mysteries about volcanoes on the Moon.
As per measurements, the lunar surface is not a lot of plasma there and that is good news as it would make radio wave communication possible.
After landing, the Vikram and Pragyan were to operate for 1 lunar day, which is equal to 14 days on Earth.