Pragyan rover sleep: How many days till ISRO wakes this awesomely cute dog-sized vehicle up?
Published Sep 19, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
The cute and small Pragyan rover is resting on the Moon peacefully, but will it be able to start working again? Know when ISRO will activate the little vehicle.
Photo Credit: ISRO
As Chandrayaan-3 completed its 14-day mission on the Moon, Pragyan rover was put in sleep mode by ISRO as the lunar night commenced.
Photo Credit: ISRO
During the 14 days, Pragyan rover moved around the Vikram lander on the Moon’s south pole to study the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
Pragyan rover was able to extract a lot of information about the Moon, which will be very useful to space scientists.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Indian rover was put into sleep mode on September 2, 2023, so it could survive the harsh weather on the Moon.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
During the lunar night, the temperature of the Moon dips to lower than -200 degrees Celsius which is hard for any system to survive.
Photo Credit: ISRO
However, the ISRO scientists believe that they will be able to revive the rover as soon as the sunrise hits the south pole.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO reported that the activation date of the Pragyan rover is September 22, 2023, which is now just three days away.
Photo Credit: NASA
If ISRO is successful in waking up the rover then the Chandrayaan-3 mission will continue and it will be able to collect more crucial data.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
If Pragyan rover does not wake up, then the Chandrayaan-3 mission will be officially concluded, however, the lander and rover will forever stay on the Moon.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO now is looking forward to waking Pragyan rover from its sleep, which will be another awesome achievement.
