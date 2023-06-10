Pre-booked the Samsung Galaxy F54? You smartphone set to reach you early
Photo Credit: Flipkart
In what will please early buyers, Samsung has announced that it has started early deliveries of the Samsung Galaxy F54 for pre-booked customers.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Product Page
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G was launched earlier this week. Now, Samsung has commenced early deliveries of Galaxy F54 5G for pre-booked customers.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Early deliveries will ensure that thousands of pre-booked customers get to experience the prowess of Samsung’s most premium Galaxy F series smartphone.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Galaxy F54 5G has some segment-leading features such as 108MP No Shake Camera, flagship camera features such as Astrolapse and Nightography.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
The phone also packs a powerful 6,000mAh battery and Exynos 1380 5nm processor, enhanced Super AMOLED+ 120Hz display.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
The smartphone also has features like Voice Focus, Samsung Wallet, and is secured by the defense-grade Knox Security.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Galaxy F54 5G runs on the latest One UI 5.1 and provides up to four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Galaxy F54 5G has been made with eco-friendly materials and sustainable packaging. Galaxy F54 5G is available in two colours – Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Click here
As an introductory offer, Galaxy F54 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 27999. Galaxy F54 5G comes in 8+256 GB storage variant.