Pre-booked the Samsung Galaxy F54? You smartphone set to reach you early

Hindustan Times
Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 10, 2023
 In what will please early buyers, Samsung has announced that it has started early deliveries of the Samsung Galaxy F54 for pre-booked customers.    

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G was launched earlier this week. Now, Samsung has commenced early deliveries of Galaxy F54 5G for pre-booked customers. 

Early deliveries will ensure that thousands of pre-booked customers get to experience the prowess of Samsung’s most premium Galaxy F series smartphone.

Galaxy F54 5G has some segment-leading features such as 108MP No Shake Camera, flagship camera features such as Astrolapse and Nightography.

The phone also packs a powerful 6,000mAh battery and  Exynos 1380 5nm processor, enhanced Super AMOLED+ 120Hz display.

The smartphone also has features like Voice Focus, Samsung Wallet, and is secured by the defense-grade Knox Security. 

Galaxy F54 5G runs on the latest One UI 5.1 and provides up to four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates.

Galaxy F54 5G has been made with eco-friendly materials and sustainable packaging. Galaxy F54 5G is available in two colours – Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver.

As an introductory offer, Galaxy F54 5G will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 27999. Galaxy F54 5G comes in 8+256 GB storage variant. 

