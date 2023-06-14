Premium NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch launched; check price and specs

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 14, 2023
Noise has introduced its premium smartwatch in the market called Vortex. Check out its price, features and availability.

 Noise has announced the launch of NoiseFit Vortex, its premium smartwatch that sports a metallic build in classic round dial coupled with AMOLED display. 

The NoiseFit Vortex can be availed from Amazon and gonoise.com at a price of Rs. 2,999. 

The smartwatch comes with a metallic build with glossy finish and round design.

The smartwatch packs a 1.46” AMOLED Display and 466*466px brightness.

 It is equipped with Tru Sync technology, NoiseFit Vortex comes with a single chip BT v5.3.

The smartwatch comes with a host of productivity and health monitoring features.

The smartwatch packs an array of wellness features under Noise Health Suite, including heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice and female cycle tracker.

The NoiseFit Vortex offers over 100+ Sports modes, 150+ Watch faces, and can be paired with NoiseFit App.

The NoiseFit Vortex is available in the following colour options - Rose Pink, Jet Black, Vintage Brown, Space Blue and Silver Grey.

 The smartwatch comes with IP68 water and dust resistance rating.  

