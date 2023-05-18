PREMIUM Samsung Galaxy S23 plunges; get this deal on Flipkart
If you are looking for a premium smartphone deal with impressive discounts, then check out the Samsung Galaxy S23.
Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which brings a lot more power efficiency and speed to the phone.
Its 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate makes for a great experience while consuming content.
Talking about the photography, it also features a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP and 10MP secondary camera setup.
The best part is that this premium Samsung phone is now available at an affordable price!
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is presently available at Rs. 74999 for the 128GB storage model. from its earlier price of Rs. 89999, as stated on Flipkart's website.
Moreover, you have a chance to even save more with Rs. 5000 off on HDFC Bank Credit non-EMI, Credit, and Debit card EMI transactions.
Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal where customers can receive a discount of massive up to Rs. 38000 by exchanging their old phone.
By combining this offer with the available discount, customers have the opportunity to acquire the Galaxy S23 for a mere Rs. 31999.
It is important to note that the discount amount will differ based on the model and condition of the customer's old smartphone, along with the availability of the exchange offer in their specific location.