Premium smartwatch NoiseFit Halo priced at Rs. 3999 on launch
Price to specs, meet the new premium smartwatch NoiseFit Haloi. (Noise)
Noise has introduced a new addition in its series of premium smartwatches, NoiseFit Halo. (Noise)
The NoiseFit Halo comes with 466*466px brightness coupled with a 1.43" screen, for crystal clear viewing. (Amazon)
NoiseFit Halo boasts smart touch technology that offers unique customisation such as double Tap to wake, covering the watch screen during an incoming call and more. (Amazon)
The smartwatch also gives access to recent call logs and can also store up to 10 contacts through Noise Buzz, making interaction with the device extremely interactive and hassle free. (Amazon)
The NoiseFit Halo comes packed with an array of wellness features under Noise Health Suite that can keep a track of all your vitals including heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement and more. (Amazon)
You can also keep your daily reminders and weather forecast handy, with the help of its inbuilt Productivity Suite. (Amazon)
The newly launched Noise smartwatch offers over 100 sports modes and 150+ watch faces. (Amazon)
The Smartwatch comes with a metallic build and a classy round dial along with an always on AMOLED display. (Amazon)
You can buy NoiseFit Halo from Amazon and gonoise.com at a price range of Rs. 3999. (Noise)
Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, "NoiseFit Halo is a step up for the ones looking at marking their arrival in style." (Noise)