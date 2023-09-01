Preparing for AYUSH NEET UG 2024? Check out 5 helpful study apps
Want to study Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) programmes? Then you must clear NEET with a good rank to get admission in choice of your college. Check out these 5 study apps for exam preparation.
Ayurveda, Yoga and naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) programmes are a bit different from mainstream medical studies. However, for these programs, students must clear NEET UG and secure a decent rank.
During the AYUSH program, the candidate has to appear for 4.5 years of training and 1 year of internship to receive the degree.
The eligibility for AYUSH programs is based on the candidate’s NEET UG score and rank. Furthermore, Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) conducts rounds of counselling as part of the selection process.
Therefore, for the upcoming NEET UG 2024, you must start preparing for now! Check these 5 study apps to ace the exam.
Vedantu: This app provides recorded and live video classes. It also provides students with study notes, revision notes, sample papers, previous year papers and more. Students can also take regular topic-wise tests.
Unacademy learning app: This app provides preparation strategies, video content, study material, and more to help students prepare for the exam.
Aakash iTutor: It's an eLearning app by Akash that provides study guidance to NEET aspiring students. It also offers eBooks, video lessons, study materials, and more.
Khan Academy: This app helps students prepare for subjects like biology, chemistry and physics. It provides video lectures, question banks, mock tests and more.
Darwin NEET Preparation: This app provides MCQ question banks for medical exams such as NEET, AIIMS, and others. It has over 25000 questions with detailed answers.