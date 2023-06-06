Preparing for B.Ed exams? These 5 apps will lay the foundation for your success
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Are you preparing for the tough B.Ed entrance exams and looking for some apps that can help you pass with flying colors These 5 apps will work wonders for you
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Adda 247- It provide proper guidance for B.Ed exam. This app provides all the material and online lectures that students need to prepare for the exam. It also shares timely notifications for exam that students don't miss it.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Khan Academy : It offers a wide range of educational resources, including video lessons, practice exercises, and quizzes on subjects like mathematics, science, history, and more. It can be a valuable tool for brushing up on foundational knowledge before starting B.Ed program.
Photo Credit: pexels
EdX : It is a popular online learning platform that offers a wide range of courses from top universities and educational institutions. Students can find courses on topics such as educational psychology, teaching methods, curriculum development, and more. It allows you to access course materials, watch lectures, participate in discussions, and complete assignments.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
TeacherKit : It is a comprehensive classroom management app that can be useful for B.Ed students preparing to become teachers. You can create lesson plans, take notes, and communicate with students and parents.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
Remind : Remind is a communication app that enables teachers to stay connected with students and parents. B.Ed students can use this app to practice effective communication strategies and stay updated with the latest communication tools used in education.