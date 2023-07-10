Are you preparing for your upcoming CBSE 10th exam? Here are the top 5 apps that will help you learn and prepare.

Published Jul 10, 2023
Preparing for the 10th CBSE board exams? Then read on to check out the top 5 apps that will help you prepare for the exam.

CBSE 10th exam is next year and students have already begun their studies in right earnest. To make sure you get proper guidance, you can start preparing TODAY with these study apps to achieve success in your exams!

myCBSEguide app

The app provides study material, sample papers, notes, and NCERT textbook solutions for students preparing for the CBSE exam.

Khan Academy app

It offers various interactive sessions, video lectures, and notes based on the NCERT syllabus. 

EduRev Exam Preparation App

This app makes children exam ready through its video lectures, notes, and test practices. It also analyzes progress and solves doubts.

ePathshala

It is a platform that offers digital textbooks, videos, learning materials for students, and audiobooks to make learning easy.

CBSE Class 10 app

This app provides a number of study materials, sample papers, practice papers, study notes, and NCERT books.

