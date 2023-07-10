Are you preparing for your upcoming CBSE 10th exam? Here are the top 5 apps that will help you learn and prepare.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Preparing for the 10th CBSE board exams? Then read on to check out the top 5 apps that will help you prepare for the exam.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
CBSE 10th exam is next year and students have already begun their studies in right earnest. To make sure you get proper guidance, you can start preparing TODAY with these study apps to achieve success in your exams!
Photo Credit: Unsplash
myCBSEguide app
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The app provides study material, sample papers, notes, and NCERT textbook solutions for students preparing for the CBSE exam.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Khan Academy app
Photo Credit: Unsplash
It offers various interactive sessions, video lectures, and notes based on the NCERT syllabus.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
EduRev Exam Preparation App
Photo Credit: Unsplash
This app makes children exam ready through its video lectures, notes, and test practices. It also analyzes progress and solves doubts.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
ePathshala
Photo Credit: Unsplash
It is a platform that offers digital textbooks, videos, learning materials for students, and audiobooks to make learning easy.
Photo Credit: pexels
Click here
CBSE Class 10 app
Photo Credit: pexels
This app provides a number of study materials, sample papers, practice papers, study notes, and NCERT books.