Preparing for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams? Try out these 5 apps
Are you a CBSE student and preparing for boards? CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams are scheduled to begin on February 15. However, detailed timetables of the exams are still awaited.
Check out these 5 apps to prepare for CBSE exams:
Toppr: This app offers a number of precisely crafted study materials and practice papers to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.
With the Toppr app, you will get video lectures, and live classes for CBSE exams, helping you understand concepts effectively.
BYJU'S - The Learning App: BYJU'S provides interactive lessons, quizzes, and personalized learning plans tailored for CBSE students.
You can also solve mock tests provided by the Byju's app for daily practice.
Meritnation: This app covers the CBSE syllabus with study material, NCERT solutions, and live classes to enhance your understanding of subjects.
With the Meritnation app, you can get daily practice papers to have a grip on your preparation.
Extramarks - This app offers a diverse approach to learning, including interactive videos, notes, and practice papers for CBSE preparation.
You can access revision notes for the CBSE board exam from the Extramarks website.
ePathshala: This mobile app is developed as a joint initiative by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Ministry of Education (MoE).
With the ePathshala app, you can get various educational resources, including textbooks, audio/video content, periodicals, study material, and a variety of other digital materials for CBSE board exams.