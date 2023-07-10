Preparing for CLAT exam? Use these 5 apps to score high and get a career boost, high pay
Are you preparing for CLAT exam? The Common Law Admission Test is a centralized national-level government entrance test for admissions to 22 national law universities in India. Various private law schools in India also use these scores for admissions to the law.
To prepare for this national-level exam, these 5 apps might be very useful for you. They can help you score really high and achieve success in career and land a huge pay cheque!
EduRev: EduRev's CLAT Exam Preparation App provides study material, mock tests, video lectures, and revision notes, among other resources.
LegalEdge: It is a mock test app that offers test series/mock tests with solutions for CLAT.
It also includes current affairs, quizzes, practice tests, and performance analysis.
Gradeup: It offers study material, video lectures, daily current affairs updates, quizzes, and mock tests for CLAT.
Gradeup app allows you to interact with fellow aspirants and clarify doubts through its community platform.
Toprankers CLAT and Judiciary prep: It provides Free video lectures, Mock Test Series, daily quiz & current affairs updates designed by Top Judiciary, Commerce & CLAT faculties.
Unacademy: It offers courses and valuable content to aid candidates in cracking the law entrance test.
This app provides various instructors to guide students for the CLAT exam.