Preparing for government competitive exams? Here are top 5 apps that can help you get dream job
Are you preparing for any government competitive exams? Then these 5 study apps can help you ace the exams and get you your dream job and great salary.
To prepare for any government competitive exam, learners need a bunch of study materials, explainers, practice papers and more to carry out their action plan effectively.
In the process, sometimes the books or study materials get lost. To keep this from happening, we are provided with technology that can help us keep everything in one place.
With top exam preparation apps, you can get video lectures, learning and practice material, mock test and more, all in one place from the comfort of your home.
Tap to check out the helpful apps that you can utilize to prepare for your competitive exams in a thorough manner.
Smartkeeda: This app is designed for all kinds of Indian bank exams, SSC exam preparation, Law exams as well as other major government job preparation exams. This is a one-stop app that offers mock tests, quizzes, questions and much more.
Qudoo: It's an education-gaming-social app that offers quizzes in general Studies, aptitude, reasoning and more in a gaming format.
SR app: This app keeps you up to date about the latest employment news and government job notifications for related sectors.
Vocab 24: Improve your vocabulary by using this app for enhancing your English language practice. It gives daily news editorials that you may read and understand simply by tapping on a particular word.
EduRev: This will provide regular updates along with learning materials and video tutorials to prepare for bank exams.