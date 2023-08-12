Preparing for IBPS PO? Check 4 Best Apps to ace this exam

Published Aug 12, 2023
The IBPS PO exam is conducted on the national level to recruit candidates for the post of Probationary Officers. If you want to prepare for this exam, these 4 apps might prove useful for you.

Adda 247: As part of the Adda 247 group, Bankers Adda provides authentic and comprehensive content. It covers a wide range of topics including basic Maths, advanced Accounting, Economy, and Finance.

Bankers Adda offers online classes, revision modules, doubt-solving sessions, and PDF notes for IBPS  PO and other banking exams.

Unacademy: It provides digital educational materials, live broadcast videos by top educators, and can be accessed through the Unacademy website or mobile app. 

With its subscription-based model, Unacademy offers valuable guidance and assistance to IBPS PO exam aspirants.

Testbook: This  app is a popular platform that offers a diverse range of resources for IBPS PO exam preparation. It features live courses, expert classes, live doubt-solving sessions, study notes, and MCQs.

Testbook's well-structured library includes sections such as Testbook Blog, GK & Current Affairs, Previous Year & Memory Based Papers, and more. 

Embibe: This app offers a virtual platform for interactive learning. With its top faculty, series of video lectures, and comprehensive study materials.

Embibe is highly regarded for major exams such as IBPS PO and other banking exams. The website's AI-powered learning modules further enhance the learning experience.

