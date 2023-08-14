Preparing for NEET exam? Check out these top strategies and 5 apps to help you get started
Want to Crack the NEET exam? Apply these effective strategies and check out 5 apps to help you prepare and succeed.
Create a study plan: A study plan is a must to start preparing for any exam. Having an effective plan keeps you on track and reminds you of your progress.
Collect study material: Having high-quality study material enables you to understand course concepts easily. It also helps make studies easy.
Make notes: Taking notes is the best way to learn and revise a topic. With notes, you can understand concepts and you can revisit them anytime whenever you are facing any problem.
Practice mock test: Practising tests and topics is the best way to keep your learning intact. Giving regular mock tests will help you understand your weak topics and ensure that you manage the time efficiently.
askIITians: This app makes you exam ready for all entrance exams such as NEET, JEE, IIT and more. This app provides video lectures, study material, notes and more.
Embibe: This app covers more than 15000 NEET concepts and provides video lectures, study materials, previous year question papers and more to help students prepare.
EduRev: It offers study material for all subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, online mock tests, MCQs, and more.
NEET Guru: This app provides practice exam questions along with their explanations to help you practice for the exam.
NEET Exam Prep: This app provides students with free books, modules, study notes, previous years’ papers, and video lectures to make their preparation journey easier.