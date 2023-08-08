Preparing for NET JRF exam? These 5 apps will guide you

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 08, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

Are you a NET JRF aspirant? If you are facing difficulties in preparing for this National-level exam, then you must try these 6 apps:

Photo Credit: Pexels

StudyIQ: StudyIQ is an app that offers video lectures, study notes, and practice quizzes for competitive exams.

Photo Credit: Pexels

It covers a wide range of subjects and topics required for the NET JRF exam. The app also provides current affairs updates to stay updated with the latest events.

Photo Credit: Pexels

UGC NET JRF Mock Tests App: It is a good option for those who want to practice their test-taking skills.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The app offers a variety of mock tests that are modeled on the actual NET JRF exam.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Oliveboard: Oliveboard is an app that provides mock tests, study materials, and video lessons for competitive exams. It offers a dedicated section for the NET JRFexam and provides detailed performance analysis to help you identify your strengths and weaknesses.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The NTA UGC NET JRF Exam Preparation:  This App contains NET Exam Books, Previous Year Questions Papers with Solutions, Test Preps, Study Materials, and Mock Tests for all papers.

Photo Credit: Pexels

It provides courses in Multiple Subjects including both Hindi and English language along with study packages, notes, and previous year question papers

Photo Credit: Pexels

Unacademy: It provides live classes, recorded lectures, practice questions, and doubt-clearing sessions.

Photo Credit: Pexels

It has a dedicated NET JRF category with expert educators who provide guidance and assistance for exam preparation.

check more