Preparing for NET JRF exam? These 5 apps will guide you
Are you a NET JRF aspirant? If you are facing difficulties in preparing for this National-level exam, then you must try these 6 apps:
StudyIQ: StudyIQ is an app that offers video lectures, study notes, and practice quizzes for competitive exams.
It covers a wide range of subjects and topics required for the NET JRF exam. The app also provides current affairs updates to stay updated with the latest events.
UGC NET JRF Mock Tests App: It is a good option for those who want to practice their test-taking skills.
The app offers a variety of mock tests that are modeled on the actual NET JRF exam.
Oliveboard: Oliveboard is an app that provides mock tests, study materials, and video lessons for competitive exams. It offers a dedicated section for the NET JRFexam and provides detailed performance analysis to help you identify your strengths and weaknesses.
The NTA UGC NET JRF Exam Preparation: This App contains NET Exam Books, Previous Year Questions Papers with Solutions, Test Preps, Study Materials, and Mock Tests for all papers.
It provides courses in Multiple Subjects including both Hindi and English language along with study packages, notes, and previous year question papers
Unacademy: It provides live classes, recorded lectures, practice questions, and doubt-clearing sessions.
It has a dedicated NET JRF category with expert educators who provide guidance and assistance for exam preparation.