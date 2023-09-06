Preparing for RPSC Recruitment 2023 exam? Check 3 best study apps to secure position

The RPSC Recruitment 2023 application process will start today, September 6. Know the 3 best exam preparation apps to help you ace the exam.

RPSC (Rajasthan Public Service Commission) has released their recruitment notice for multiple positions within the state.

A total of 533 vacancies are listed in the notification, including 247 Librarian posts, 247 Physical Teacher Instructor posts, and 39 Assistant Professor (Home Science) positions.

Applicants will be able to submit their forms for the recruitment exam starting today, September 6, until October 5.

Candidates can apply online through the RPSC official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check these 3 exam preparation apps to help make you exam-ready.

Testbook:  This app provides notes, study material, current affairs, exam notifications, mock tests, and much more for candidates to prepare.

RPSC RAS GK Tayaari: This app will help you stay up to date about Rajasthan’s general knowledge and current affairs. It makes sure you are ready for any  RPSC exam. 

Adda 247: This app provides study tips and strategies along with live classes, study materials, mock tests, current affairs, and more so you don’t miss out on anything. 

Note that candidates preparing for the RPSC Recruitment 2023 exam will have to go through an exam and final interview as part of the selection process.

Keep an eye on the official website of RPSC for further information and notifications. 

