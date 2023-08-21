Preparing for SSC exam 2023? Check what you should not do and 5 preparation apps
Photo Credit: Pexels
Are you preparing for the upcoming SSC exam 2023? Check out the mistakes during exam preparation that you must not make and 5 study apps to help you study and prepare well.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Poor time management: Time management is the key to effective exam preparation. Create a study schedule and cover the syllabus accordingly.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Not practising mock tests: Taking mock tests is the best way to assess your progress and evaluate your knowledge. You can find out the weak topics and focus on them. This is something that must not be avoided.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Avoiding revision: Revision is a must to refresh your learning. Make sure you review study materials multiple times.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Overlooking exam pattern: Make sure you thoroughly understand the exam pattern so you can prepare accordingly and strategise how to gain maximum marks. Now, check out the apps that you can try out to prepare well.
Photo Credit: Pexels
SSC CGL Exam Prep: It's a study app EduRev which provides the latest exam updates, study notes, mock tests, video lectures and more for efficient preparation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
SSC CGL English Offline: This app covers the English section of the exam. It covers various topics such as idioms and phrases, sentence improvement, substitutions, and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Testbook: This app is one the best for competitive exam preparation as it provides an updated syllabus and exam pattern, live classes, video lectures, mock tests, practice quizzes and much more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Adda 247: This app covers the latest notification related to the exam and keeps the aspirants informed. It provides high-quality study material, mock tests, live doubt sessions and more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
Smartkeeda: This covers various competitive and bank exam courses. This app is best for your end-moment practice as it provides the latest mock tests and practice paper and give a personalized progress report.