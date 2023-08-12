Preparing for TISS NET exam? Know all about it and 3 best apps to help you clear the exam
Photo Credit: Pexels
TISNNET is an online entrance exam that is conducted by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) for admission to PG programs such as social work, human resource management, and public development studies offered in TISS campuses.
Photo Credit: Pexels
TISS campuses are located in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, and Hyderabad.
Photo Credit: Pexels
These are various apps that will provide you with thorough guidance for the TISS NET exam. Check out these 3 apps to prepare For TISS NET:
Photo Credit: Pexels
Testbook: This app has been designed keeping in mind the requirements and the TISSNET Exam exam pattern. Apart from the subject-specific notes, we also offer various practice and reading materials with downloadable PDFs.
Photo Credit: Pexels
This app provides TISSNET Exam Details, Previous Year Papers, Free Exam Study PDF Notes, Free Exam Mock Tests and Free Specialised TISSNET Exam Online Classes.
Photo Credit: Pexels
TISSNET Mock Test 2024 by Byjus: It provides study material according to the exam pattern, the latest question trend, and the weightage of topics asked in the exam
Photo Credit: Pexels
TISSNET Mock Test is designed to provide students with an exam-like experience that enables them to practice and perform better on exam day.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Hitbullseye: This is a popular app that provides courses for the preparation of TISS NET.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
Its latest course for TISS NET is TISSNET'24 Prep Course. This course offers 10 Live lectures, 14 Online Tests, 60+ Topic wise tests and160+ Videos, Ebooks & Assignments.