 Preparing for TOEFL iBT exam? Check out these 5 apps that will help you study better

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 04, 2023
Educational Testing Service (ETS) will be introducing shortened TOEFL iBT test which will reduce exam duration. To prepare well for the exam, check details and these 5 TOEFL exam preparation apps.

Educational Testing Service (ETS) to introduce a shortened version of the  TOEFL iBT test that will take less than two hours to complete instead of three.

The TOEFL iBT test examines your ability listening, reading, speaking, and writing skills for foreign studies.

The TOEFL test is recognized by 12,000 institutions across 160 countries around the world. Indian students must give this English knowledge-based exam to ensure their eligibility for admission. 

Check out these 5 best apps to prepare for the TOEFL iBT test.

TOEFL Go! App: The platform provides TOEFL practice papers, sample papers, score reports and more to test the ability of the learners.

TOEFL Preparation by Aroso: It has two levels of study content consisting of beginners and advanced. It offers TOEFL speaking section, writing practice and more.

TOEFL Test Pro: It offers advanced practice tests, flashcards, and detailed scorecards for learners to access their progress and make improvements.

English Vocabulary Cards App: It helps learners to enhance their vocabulary through flashcards. The app offers a customized training program, easy explanations, and more.

Magoosh TOEFL Test Preparation: This app helps improve vocab through flashcards. It offers hard, very hard, medium words, and common words to enhance the learners' long-term memory.

