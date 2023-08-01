Preparing for UPPSC PCS exam? Check these 5 apps to ace the exam
Are you a UPPSC PCS aspirant? Gear yourself up for the mains exam which will be held from 23 September to 1st October.
Check out these 5 apps useful for the preparation of UPPSC PCS mains exam:
Adda 247: It provides comprehensive study material, live classes, mock tests, and video lessons for UPPSC PCS.
Unacademy: This provides live classes, recorded lectures, interactive quizzes, and doubt-solving sessions.
It allows you to learn from experienced educators and subject matter experts who guide you through the exam syllabus.
It provides high-quality video lessons taught by experienced teachers, helping you grasp important concepts easily.
The app also offers PDF notes, quizzes, and practice tests to reinforce your learning.
Byju's: It offers interactive video lessons and comprehensive study materials for various competitive exams, including UPPSC PCS.
It also offers mentorship programs and doubt-solving sessions to ensure a holistic learning experience.