Preparing to study abroad? Here are 5 essential exams and supporting apps

Published Jul 26, 2023
 If you want to study abroad, here are the 5 examinations you must look at. Also, check the apps that will help you to prepare and get through. 

GRE- Graduate Record Examination

This test measures the overall academic readiness of the candidate for graduate school. This test assesses technical knowledge in subjects like physics, psychology or mathematics.

IELTS- International English Language Testing System

This exam tests your ability to listen, read, write and speak in English for foreign studies, jobs or migration. 

PTE- Pearson Language Examination

It is a single short-form test that assesses your English speaking, listening, reading, and writing skills.

SAT- Scholarship aptitude test

This test evaluates a high school student's preparedness for college. The admission and scholarship are given based on candidates' activities, admissions interviews, and personal essays and more.

TOEFL- Test of English as a Foreign Language

This test measures your overall ability to combine listening, reading, speaking and writing skills.

TOEFL Speaking Master app

This app enhances your speaking skills for the exams. It enables recording and evaluating comments, boosting improved public speaking skills. 

Schoold app

This app lets you discover relevant schools, majors, and careers. Additionally, you can explore college majors and their fee structures.

IELTS Vocabulary app

This app provides tips and tricks for exam preparation along with writing samples you can study from, reading samples, vocabulary, and test papers.

Prep4SAT

This app provides SAT questions and flashcards to help students practice better and make improvements with each mock test.

Ready4 GRE

It offers GRE lessons in both audio and text form. It provides comprehensive diagnostic assessment, Expert-designed lessons, and more.

