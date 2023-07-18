Presentations.ai to Beautiful.ai, check 5 best AI tools to make presentations
Do you spend a lot of time in trying to make your presentations perfect? Well, with the help of these AI tools, you can make amazing presentations in no time:
Visme This AI-powered tool helps you create impressive PPTs within a few seconds.
The paid version of Visme also enables you to share your presentations with your colleagues and work collaboratively.
Beautiful.ai : it offers a wide range of templates that can be customized to suit your needs.
It also offers features like automatic layout design, content suggestions, and easy collaboration.
Presentations.ai: Itoffers a range of templates that can be customized to suit your needs.
It also offers features like voiceover narration, automatic slide creation, and collaboration tools.
Sendsteps.ai.: With Sendsteps.ai, you can choose from a wide range of templates and customize them to suit your needs.
It also offers features like live polling, interactive Q&A sessions, and audience engagement tools.
Pitch: It offers great slide editing and cropping attributes to your PPT so that you have full control over the presentation-making process.
Given its efficiency in presentation-making, this AI tool is quite budget-friendly.