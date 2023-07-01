Price Cut Alert! Get Motorola G32 with a massive discount for just Rs.11,999
Flipkart has rolled out a massive discount on Motorola G32. So, what are you waiting for, check the price cut details and see if you want to grab this opportunity to get yourself a good new smartphone.
According to the Flipkart pricing, the original price of Motorola G32 is Rs. Rs. 18,999.
Now, Flipkart has announced a huge 36 percent initial discount on the smartphone.
With this initial discount, you can buy the smartphone for just Rs. 11,999.
Not just this, you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of exchange offers and bank offers.
The Flipkart exchange deal is worth up to Rs.11,450.
To grab the exchange deal, you need to just trade-in your old smartphone.
Make a note that the exchange offer and value depend on your old phone model and its working conditions. A not-so-old phone will get greater value than a very old one.
Flipkart also has announced some bank offers. This includes 10% off on IndusInd Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions.
So, what is the Motorola G32 all about? It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Ultra-wide display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The G32 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 Octa-core processor and 8 GB of RAM.