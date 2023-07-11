Price Cut Alert! Grab iPhone 11 priced at 40999 on Flipkart
If iPhone 11 is in your bucket list, then don’t wait, just go for this Flipkart Deal and save the maximum amount possible.
iPhone 11 has received a price cut on Flipkart, where you will get up to 6% initial discount.
The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900. However, Flipkart has announced a price drop on it and it can be yours right now for just Rs. 40999.
You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing exciting exchange offers and bank benefits on the smartphone.
The deal doesn’t end here; you can further lower the price of the iPhone 11 with the exchange offer by Flipkart which offers Rs. 35000 off if you exchange your old smartphone. Actual value will decide the amount you get.
You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter!
You can get flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999
While in bank offers you also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions.
The iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic processor which is a powerhouse and Apple supports old iPhones for up to 5 years with software updates.
iPhone 11 also comes with an excellent battery life and an amazing dual camera system.
iPhone 11 features 6.1 inch Liquid Retina HD Display.