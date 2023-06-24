Price Cut Alert! Grab Pixel 6a for just Rs. 27999
Flipkart is offering a heavy discount on Google Pixel 6a.
You can get a 34 percent discount on the purchase of Google Pixel 6a on Flipkart.
According to the Flipkart Price listing the original price of Google Pixel 6a is Rs. 43999.
After the initial discount offered by Flipkart the price of Pixel 6a has come down to Rs. 27999.
You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of Bank and exchange offers available.
You can get up to Rs. 26700 off on the price of the Pixel 6a as an exchange deal on Flipkart.
Remember that the exchange deal discount depends on the condition of the old device as well as the exchange availability in your area.
The deal also becomes more favourable to you with the bank discount available.
You can get a flat Rs. 1250 instant discount on HDFC Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.
Another bank offer says that you can get up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions.
The online shopping site also offers 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.