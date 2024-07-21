Prime Day sale: Grab up to 50% off on gaming chairs from BAYBEE, Green Soul,  Dr Luxur and more 

Published Jul 21, 2024
Amazon is slashing prices on top gaming chairs this Prime Day. Gamers can seize up to 50% off on premium chairs, enhancing both comfort and style. Don’t miss out on these incredible deals!

BAYBEE Drogo Gaming Chair: The BAYBEE Drogo features a plush PU finish and SGS gas lifters for height adjustments. Enjoy added comfort with its cushioned headrest, retractable footrest, and lumbar support with a massager. It’s available at Rs. 15,001.

Green Soul Gaming Chair: This Green Soul chair supports proper posture with its metal frame and high-density foam padding. It includes a 180-degree recline, adjustable armrests, and detachable neck and lumbar support, priced at Rs. 13,998.

Dr Luxur FANTASY:  Dr Luxur FANTASY offers a memory foam neck pillow, 4D armrests, and a 155-degree recline. Its high-density cushions and steel-enforced body support up to 165 kg. Get this chair for Rs. 16,890.

Wakefit Gaming Chair: The Wakefit Gaming Chair features breathable mesh, a high-density foam seat, and 360-degree swivel. Customizable 4D armrests and lumbar support ensure a comfortable experience. It's available for Rs. 13,328.

Kepler Brooks Gaming Chair: Kepler Brooks boasts soft PVC leatherette, a double-layer cushion, and adjustable headrest and lumbar support. It includes 4D armrests and a 4-position recline lock, priced affordably under Rs. 15,000.

This Prime Day, upgrade your gaming setup with these top-rated chairs at unbeatable prices. Each chair offers unique features to boost your gaming experience and overall comfort.

Explore these incredible offers on Amazon and secure your favourite gaming chair at a fraction of the cost. Act fast - these deals won’t last long. 

