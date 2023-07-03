Top programming languages every developer should learn and apps that will help you master them.

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 03, 2023
Java

Java is the number one skill that every company looks for in their employees. It is an essential requirement as every business-level application and website is built on Java scripts.

SQL

SQL  stands for Structured Query Language, it is used to update the company’s database and get information. As every business run on a database of different kinds, having SQL in your resume can be a plus point.

C++

All kinds of operating systems are developed with the help of C++. It is a fast and efficient language to master and is much in demand in all tech companies. 

Javascript

Javascript is a  text-based scripting language that is used to make web pages interactive. It is a language that is used for both, front-end and back-end development. Therefore, making it a must-have skill in your resume. 

Python

Python ensures the reliability of a code. It is popular in various business sectors, such as programming, web development, machine learning, and data science. It is an easy language to learn. Now, know about the apps that help you learn:

Coursera app

Coursera offers more than 400 programming courses online that can help you outshine your resume and can develop extraordinary skills to enter the corporate world.

edX

edX offers numerous programing language courses where you can start from scratch and master any language as a developer. 

Udemy

Udemy covers all kinds of programming courses and topics. You can learn from basics, fundamental to expert-level web development. 

