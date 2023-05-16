Protect yourself from online scams: Google tells you how
If you are using a smartphone, laptop or any other gadget for some online work or the other, you are under threat from cybercriminals.
To make sure you remain safe, you have to recognise the threat. So, here is what Google wants you to do.
These Google tips will save you from scams that want to steal your money. Scams can be from all types of sources - Email, apps, phone calls, social media platforms, or even fraudulent websites.
Google has recently issued this warning to users regarding a scam involving Play Store gift cards. Google has revealed red flags that you should watch out for to find out if you are being targetted.
Google says, "Someone might be trying to scam you if they ask you to buy a Google Play gift card and share the code so that you can pay for something outside Google Play."
Here is what you need to watch out for: Google says fraudsters may employ tactics wherein they impersonate government officials.
The scammer may claim that you owe money for various reasons such as taxes, or debt. The scammer will insist on payment through Play Store gift cards.
Not just govt officials, a fraudster can also pose as a family member, or a representative of your family member.
They make false claims about your family member being in trouble and insist that payment in gift cards is necessary to resolve the situation.
Notably, they may discourage you from contacting the actual family member to verify the claim. What can you do in this situation?
First of all, report the gift card scam to your local police department if you have fallen victim to it.
Report it to Google. This can aid in safeguarding your and others from similar scams in the future.
Finally, do not use Google Play gift cards for purposes other than what they are intended for - to make purchases on Google Play. Above do not share the code located on the back of the gift card with anyone.