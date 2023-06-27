Protein on your mind? Check out these top 5 apps
Photo Credit: pexels
If you want to keep a track of the Protein you are consuming, these 5 apps can be really helpful.
Photo Credit: pexels
Noom app: Noom is a paid nutrition app that offers individual and group coaching, along with a course curriculum centered around improving mindset and accountability. It emphasizes creating awareness of eating habits and attitudes toward food, promoting a healthy attitude and positive behavioral changes.
Photo Credit: pexels
Protein Tracker app: Developed by Moustapha Al, Protein Tracker is a fitness nutrition tracker app that aids users in monitoring their daily protein intake in grams. It offers in-app purchases for $0.99 and requires Android 4.0.3 and up.
Photo Credit: pexels
Future app: Future is a personal training app that connects users with certified coaches to achieve fitness goals, including nutrition counseling. While it isn't solely a nutrition app, Future provides personalized nutrition plans from coaches to fuel users for their specific fitness goals, whether it's weight loss, muscle building, or other objectives. It costs $149 a month.
Photo Credit: pexels
MyNetDiary app: MyNetDiary is a user-friendly food tracker app that allows users to monitor calories, macronutrients, discover new recipes, and more. With its comprehensive features, MyNetDiary serves as a food tracking app, nutrition log, and fitness tracker all in one.
Photo Credit: pexels
Click here
MyFitnessPal app: MyFitnessPal is a tracking app designed to help users lose weight, tone up, change habits, and improve overall health. It integrates with various training apps and devices like Fitbit, Jawbone UP, Garmin, MapMyFitness, Runkeeper, Strava, and more, providing a seamless experience for users.