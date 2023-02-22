pTron Force X12N priced at Rs. 1199 on launch; check specs and features
Are you looking for a smartwatch with calling facilities at an affordable price? If yes check out this newly launched product from pTron. (Amazon)
pTron has announced the launch of its newest version of the Force Smartwatch series, the X12N which comes with calling facilities. (Amazon)
pTron has announced the launch of its newest version of the Force Smartwatch series, the X12N which comes with calling facilities. (Amazon)
It also comes with unique features like 130+ watch faces, and multi-sports mode with up to 5 days of battery life. (Amazon)
The Smartwatch also comes with health parameter tracking capabilities such as Heart Rate Monitor (HRM), Sleep tracker, Daily activity tracker and Blood oxygen saturation (SP02 monitor). (Amazon)
The smartwatch can also guide users through various breathing exercises for stress control that enables them to monitor and improve their wellness at regular intervals. (Amazon)
Force X12N comes Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 which provides you with an amazing calling experience. (Amazon)
The watch features a soft silicone band that enhances its style and sits comfortably on the wrist to give a fashionable look. (Amazon)
The Smartwatch is available in four beautiful colors that are Carbon Black, Gold Black, Blazing Blue, and Champagne Pink (Amazon)
The pTron Force X12N is priced at Rs. 1499 and has been launched with an introductory offer at Rs. 1199. (Amazon)
Click here
The pTron smartwatch also comes with a one year warranty. (Amazon)