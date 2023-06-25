pTron Playbuds 1 Pro launched! The earbuds are priced at just Rs. 1499. The company says its aim is to provide a premium wireless gaming audio experience to gamers.
pTron Playbuds 1 Pro offers 50 hours of uninterrupted gameplay and battery life with an introductory price of Rs. 1499.
With 13mm ACC Drivers, these earbuds ensure heightened bass performance and with the advanced Bluetooth 5.3, gamers can enjoy smooth, immersive, and robust responses.
The Playbuds 1 Pro features AptSense 35ms low-latency, designed for gamers seeking a lightning-fast response
It also features touch Controls with Voice Assistant with different gaming and music modes
The pTron Playbuds 1 Pro packs the Quad Mic Hybrid ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation Technology) making for a great listening experience.
pTron Playbuds 1 Pro will be available on Amazon from 23rd June, with an introductory price of Rs. 1499.
Playbuds 1 Pro comes with a 1-year warranty. On the launch day on 23rd June 2023 on Amazon, the Playbuds 1 Pro will retail at INR 1499.
Slide 10: Playbuds 1 Pro has a 400mah Type-C Charging Case. AMong other features are Touch Controls with Voice Assistant, Gaming and Music modes.
Playbuds 1 Pro battery provided up to 50 hours of uninterrupted gameplay on a single charge with IPX5 water-resistant technology.