pTron Playbuds 2 priced at Rs. 899 on launch
pTron Playbuds 2 promises unlimited gaming experience with 45hours of playtime at an introductory price of Rs. 899.
pTron has just launched the pTron Playbuds 2 in its latest line of gaming audio products.
The new gaming earbuds packs the AptSense 40ms low latency for best gaming experience and 45 hours long playtime for gaming-grade audio performance on PC or Mobile devices.
pTron says it is engineered with cutting-edge AI - Environmental Noise Cancellation (AI-ENC) TruTalk technologies.
pTron Playbuds 2 will be available on Amazon from 9th May 2023 for an introductory price of Rs. 899.
AptSense 40ms low latency solution provides an immersive and acoustic audio experience for gamers. Each earbud audio driver delivers deep powerful bass, and high sound quality, designed specifically to meet gaming user needs.
Unlimited gaming experience with 45-hours playtime: Meeting one of the crucial requirements of gamers, Playbuds 2 is powered with battery that can support up to 45-hours playback-time on a single charge.
It also packs Bluetooth 5.3, which delivers an effortless transmission with stability, 13mm Dynamic Bass Boost Drivers will definitely make high-quality audio experience that is essential for gaming need.
Coupled with a 1-year warranty, the Playbuds 2 comes in Black color.
Click here
For the launch on Amazon, the Playbuds 2 will retail at a special price of Rs. 899 as against the regular price of Rs. 1299/- from 9th May 2023.