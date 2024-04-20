QR code scams: 5 things you must stop doing to avoid ‘Quishing’ fraud
In recent years, a new way to fool people has gradually emerged and it has become one of the most feared cybercrime strategies.
In technical terms, the new scam is called “Quishing”, where scammers use QR codes to trick individuals.
From scanning menu cards at restaurants to making digital payments, we scan QR codes. Check out 5 tips to stay safe from QR code scams.
1. Always think and verify the source of the QR code before scanning. Avoid it if any suspicious act comes to notice.
2. Before scanning the QR Code, check the website link very carefully. You can look for spelling errors, unknown links, etc.
3. Pay attention to any suspicious behaviour such as account login from a new location or any lag you face on your device.
4. After scanning the QR code, if you are asked to give personal details such as passwords or credit card details, then immediately leave the link.
5. Keep your device's OS up-to-date with new security features and patches from the phone manufacturer.